Bertolli Table Olives

The world’s No. 1 olive oil brand, Bertolli, has now come out with a line of table olives in the United States. All five varieties in the product line feature non-GMO-grown olives harvested from Mediterranean groves and then seasoned. The varieties are as follows: Pimento Stuffed Queen Olives (7-ounce jar), featuring the iconic queen olive, known for its generous size, crispness and smooth texture; savory, sharp and piquant Blue Cheese Stuffed Queen Olives (7 ounce-jar); Mediterranean Medley Olives (5.64-ounce jar), seasoned with a combination of Mediterranean vegetables and one of the region’s most used culinary herbs, basil; Large Black Ripe Pitted Olives (6-ounce can), offering the Hojiblanca variety of black olive, which has a firm and meaty texture; and convenient Sliced Black Ripe Olives (3-ounce can), made with the Hojiblanca variety. Availability of the product line, which retails for a suggested price range of $2.69-$5.69, will vary by region. Bertolli is a brand of Spanish multinational food company Deoleo.