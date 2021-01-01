The Bertolli brand has added to its line of Organic Pasta Sauces for the first time in more than two years with the introduction of Bertolli Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce. Offering all of the authentic flavors of a traditional marinara sauce, the product is made with such USDA-certified organic and Non-GMO ingredients as vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh garlic, and a signature blend of Italian herbs and spices, all cooked lightly in olive oil in the Tuscan style, with no added sugar. Suitable for use in a range of dishes, Bertolli Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce retails for a suggested $3.49 per 24-ounce resealable and recyclable glass jar. Like all Bertolli pasta sauces, Bertolli Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce is manufactured by Mizkan America Inc.