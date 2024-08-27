 Skip to main content

Bertolli Olive Oil for Air Fryers

Convenient product caters to rising at-home cooking trend
Bertolli Air Fryer Cooking Olive Oil Bottle Main Image

Bertolli, the world’s No. 1 olive oil brand, has expanded its line of convenient sprays with olive oil for air fryers, catering to the rising trend of healthy and convenient at-home cooking with air fryers. Packaged in a nonaerosol spray can with zero propellants, the product offers dosage control, making it ideal for fat-free cooking while still adding a light taste and crispy touch to meals. Additionally, the spray is suitable for high-temperature cooking. The suggested retail price for a 4.9-ounce bottle is $3.97. Bertolli is part of the portfolio of Spanish multinational food company Deoleo, whose other olive oil brands include Carapelli, Carbonell, Hojiblanca and Koipe.

 

