Berkot’s Super Foods Rolls Out Homesome’s AI-Powered Digital Platform

A new website and mobile app built on Homesome’s enterprise e-commerce platform offer Berkot's shoppers a quicker, more personalized way to plan, shop and save.

Berkot’s Super Foods, a family-owned chain with 16 stores across Illinois and Wisconsin, has introduced a new website and mobile app built on Homesome’s enterprise e-commerce platform. The move offers the independent grocer’s shoppers a quicker, more personalized way to plan, shop and save. Developed in mere months, the fully branded experience leverages Homesome’s advanced AI engine to customize product discovery, recipes and promotions to align with each customer’s preferences and past purchases.

“Our family has always believed that great service starts with knowing your neighbors,” noted Trent Senne, director of IT at Mokena, Ill.-based Berkot’s. “With Homesome, we can now recognize those neighbors online, remember what they love and make it effortless for them to shop local — whether they’re on the couch, at work or heading home from a game.”

Key features of the solution include the following:

Various ways to buy: curbside pickup, home delivery, buy-it-again reordering and order-ahead for deli, catering, premium meats and custom cakes



AI-powered search and inspiration: real-time recommendations, diet-friendly filters and 10,000-plus shoppable recipes



Savings in one place: digital coupons, loyalty rewards and a built-in weekly ad automatically applied at checkout



Smart lists: the ability to create and reuse multiple lists (for game day, weekly staples, holidays and more) and share them with others



Omnichannel loyalty: rewards and digital coupons that work seamlessly across web, app and in-store scanning