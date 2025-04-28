Béquet Confections, known for its premium caramel, has now introduced its first chocolate offering: Béquet Caramel Cups with Celtic Sea Salt. Handmade in Montana with 100% natural ingredients and certified gluten-free, the caramel cups consist of Béquet Celtic Sea Salt gourmet caramel sauce enrobed in smooth, creamy milk chocolate. Made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, kosher-certified Béquet Caramel Cups with Celtic Sea Salt come in a 1.48-ounce 2-pack retailing for a suggested $2.99 and a 3.7-ounce standup pouch with five individually wrapped cups, at a suggested retail price of $5.99. The 2-packs are shipped in a display-ready carton of 12.