BelleHarvest PAW Patrol Branded Apples

Michigan apple distributor BelleHarvest has debuted PAW Patrol branded apples. The 3-pound pouch of apples comes in three kid-friendly varieties:  Heroic Honeycrisp, featuring Chase; Gotta Fly Gala, starring Skye; and Fired Up Fuji, showcasing Marshall. Further, BelleHarvest has developed three printable coloring pages extending the interaction from better-for-you snacks to fun and play. The suggested retail prices are $4.49 for each Gala and Fuji pouch, and $6.49 per Honeycrisp pouch. BelleHarvest expects the product to gain widespread distribution in supermarket produce departments over the next few months.

 

 

