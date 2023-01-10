Behind Target’s Physical Store Strategy
Target’s new large-store format was also on display in 2022 in the Texas city of Katy, and features a backroom fulfillment area that's five times larger than stores of similar size. The company plans to focus on this upsized store format in coming years, optimizing additional space in an effort to support same-day fulfillment services and deliver on its stores-as-hubs strategy for digital fulfillment.
“With our reimagined store design and larger store footprint that better supports our same-day services, we can give guests more of what they love while incorporating features that build on our commitment to sustainability, community and helping all families discover the joy of everyday life,” said John Mulligan, EVP and COO at Target, when the format was unveiled in November.
The retailer will continue opening stores of all sizes, but starting this year, more than half of Target’s approximately 200 full-store remodels and almost all of its estimated 30 new stores will include elements of the new design. Beginning in 2024, all of Target’s remodels and new stores will feature the majority of the new store design elements.
Target says this year will also bring more sortation centers where team members take orders packed in stores and sort them for local delivery. Nine of these facilities will be online early this year, with new sites in cities including Chicago and Denver.
