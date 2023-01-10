Behind Target’s Physical Store Strategy

After opening 23 new stores in 2022, Target Corp. is sharing how the physical spaces help differentiate it and elevate the shopping experience for its customers. According to the retailer, its strategy hinges on building stores that work in – and for – the communities it serves.

New Target store openings in 2022 included a small-format store in Charleston, S.C., that serves the College of Charleston campus; a Times Square outpost in New York City; another small-format site in the hip Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake; and many others.

The retailer focused on unique design elements and embracing the neighborhood spirit in each of its new brick-and-mortar stores, and also kept an eye toward filling specific community needs. A 10,000-square-foot urban store in downtown Pittsburgh, for example, offers a wide assortment of groceries in an effort to help relieve what was considered a food desert in the area.