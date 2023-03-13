Baby and toddler food manufacturerBeech-Nut Nutrition Co. has launched Beech-Nut Golden Corn cereal, a Stage 1 food for infants at around 4 months and up, or when advised by a pediatrician. When mixed with breastmilk, formula, water, or Beech-Nut baby food puree the ground-corn flour cereal offers a creamy, easy-to-digest texture for babies just starting solids. Golden Corn cereal is rice- and gluten-free and non-GMO; contains 60% of the recommended daily value of iron, 25% of zinc and 20% of vitamin D; and has no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, added sweeteners or salt. An 8-ounce canister containing 15 servings retails for a suggested $2.99. Beech-Nut’s Golden Corn Maize cereal is currently WIC approved in Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, Texas, Utah and Vermont with many other state reviews pending.