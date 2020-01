In its first venture outside of chips, plant-based brand Beanfields is taking snacking to a whole other level with Vegan Cracklins. The first-to-market kosher and gluten-, grain- and allergen-free product offers 3 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein per serving. Made from beans, cassava flour and chickpea protein, the crunchy baked snack comes in two spicy flavors: Chile Limon and Spicy Nacho. A 3.5-ounce bag retails for a suggested price range of $3.29-$3.69.