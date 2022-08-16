Barons Market Remodels Flagship Store in San Diego

San Diego-area Barons Market has completed the redesign and renovation of its first store, located in Point Loma. The Barons team kept the store open during the remodel and worked with interior designer Julie Dugas, of Studio H2G, to give the 15,000-square-foot space a makeover that pays homage to nearly 30 years of serving the community.

Located at 4001 West Point Loma Boulevard, the newly overhauled store boasts a remodeled interior and exterior. The location features a fresh-salad bar, a hot soup counter, an olive bar, a hot food bar and an olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting bar. The independent grocer notes that much of its fresh produce is from local farms. Additionally, its large selection of microbrews and fine wines are also from many local brands.

“Food brings people together. That’s why we will always put our customers first by working alongside local growers and distributors to bring our community good food at good prices,” said Rachel Shemirani, SVP of Poway, Calif.-based Barons Market. “When we open a store, we become ingrained into the fabric of the community. That’s why remodeling our first Barons was so important. The remodel celebrates 29 years of serving as Point Loma’s go-to neighborhood market and showcases our appreciation and commitment to the community.”

According to the grocer, Barons contributes more than $300,000 per year to community organizations.

In celebration of its Point Loma remodel, Barons is hosting a giveaway on its Instagram account the week of Aug. 15. Customers are invited to visit the Barons Market Point Loma location and then take to Instagram to share their favorite parts of the store, for a chance to be entered into a giveaway for a $100 Barons Market gift card. For more information on how and when to enter, follow @baronsmarket on Instagram.

The Shemirani family opened the first Barons Market on West Point Loma Boulevard in 1993 with the mission of brining healthy food at good prices to the community. Today, the grocer carries organic, natural and specialty food throughout its nine locations in San Diego and Riverside counties. The Southern California retailer was voted Outstanding Multi-Store by Progressive Grocer in 2018.

Barons Market Point Loma, 4001 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego