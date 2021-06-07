Already the No. 1 plantain chip brand in the U.S. grocery channel with its flagship salty snack, Organic Ridged Plantain Chips, Barnana is now introducing Organic Plantain Crisps. This latest snack is unique because it’s made with 100% organic coconut oil, rather than palm oil used by many other plantain chip makers, and organic green plantains, which contain less sugar than ripe plantains and give the crisps an unexpectedly savory flavor. Inspired by popular homemade tostones, Barnana Organic Plantain Crisps were created to appeal to the growing number of consumers seeking better-for-you, planet-friendly plant-based snacks. Launching on National Banana Lovers’ Day, Aug. 27, the snack will be available in Sea Salt and Garlic varieties, with a 4-ounce bag of either flavor retailing for a suggested $4.99. Further, Barnana models its environmental and social values by working with smallholder farmers in Ecuador -- many of them indigenous -- who grow plantains using time-honored regenerative agroforestry practices that ensure healthy soil, support biodiversity and keep carbon in the ground.