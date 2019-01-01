Barilla Vero Gusto

Barilla’s premium Vero Gusto sauces were created for discerning home cooks seeking homemade, authentic Italian taste. The product line is totally handcrafted in Italy, featuring Italian-grown ingredients such as tomatoes with no added water or paste, onion, garlic, sea salt and 100 percent extra-virgin olive oil all harvested at their prime, and then sautéed slowly over low heat. Each sauce showcases a signature ingredient that brings to life the story of its native region: Tomato & Basil, with Genovese basil PDO (protected designation of origin, meaning that the basil can only come from this region); Heritage Marinara, made with naturally sweet, juicy small Italian Datterini tomatoes from the Emilia Romagna and Lombardy regions; Calabrian Marinara, featuring smoky, spicy and fruity Calabrian peppers; and Sicilian Herb, created with robust, intense Sicilian oregano. Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and kosher Vero Gusto contains no added sugar, artificial ingredients or preservatives. A 20-ounce jar of any of the line’s sauce varieties retails for a suggested $5.99.