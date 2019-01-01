Barilla Vero Gusto

Press enter to search
Barilla’s premium Vero Gusto sauces were created for discerning home cooks seeking homemade, authentic Italian taste. The product line is totally handcrafted in Italy, featuring Italian-grown ingredients such as tomatoes with no added water or paste, onion, garlic, sea salt and 100 percent extra-virgin olive oil all harvested at their prime, and then sautéed slowly over low heat. Each sauce showcases a signature ingredient that brings to life the story of its native region: Tomato & Basil, with Genovese basil PDO (protected designation of origin, meaning that the basil can only come from this region); Heritage Marinara, made with naturally sweet, juicy small Italian Datterini tomatoes from the Emilia Romagna and Lombardy regions; Calabrian Marinara, featuring smoky, spicy and fruity Calabrian peppers; and Sicilian Herb, created with robust, intense Sicilian oregano. Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and kosher Vero Gusto contains no added sugar, artificial ingredients or preservatives. A 20-ounce jar of any of the line’s sauce varieties retails for a suggested $5.99.

