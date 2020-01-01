Barbara’s Rebrand

To start off the new year, Barbara’s, a leading brand in the natural channel for more than 40 years, has launched a fresh look with redesigned packaging. The bold makeover for the company’s entire portfolio of Non-GMO Project Verified products, including the Puffins, Spoonfuls/Squarefuls, Snackimals, Morning Oat Crunch and Barbara’s Classics whole grain cereal lines' boxes, as well as its five Cheese Puffs snack varieties' bags, has begun rolling out on shelves. Barbara’s has also introduced an updated website in tandem with the rebrand. The suggested retail prices for all Barbara’s cereals are $5.49 per box and $3.29 per Cheese Puff bag.