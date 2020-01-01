Banza Pizza

Chickpea pasta and rice maker Banza has now expanded into the frozen section with the introduction of the first-ever frozen pizza made with a chickpea crust. According to the company, its pizzas have more protein and fiber, and fewer net carbs and sodium, than the leading traditional wheat-based and better-for-you cauliflower-based frozen pizzas currently on the market. With a high-quality and minimal ingredient list, Banza features whole ingredients such as chickpeas, olive oil, yeast and oregano to create a crispy crust with a doughy center that doesn’t flop over when you lift a slice to your mouth. The line comes in three ready-to-eat varieties: Four Cheese, Roasted Veggie and Margherita, as well as a 2-pack build-your-own Plain Crust option. Each pie cooks in the oven in under 15 minutes and provides eight servings for Plain Crust, which contains two crusts per 13.4-ounce package, or two servings for the other varieties. The suggested retail price per 10.9-ounce box or 2-pack is $8.99.