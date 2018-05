Bang Triple Threat "Tea"se energy drinks, from VPX Sports, are non-carbonated tea-based energy drinks, each of which contains 300 milligrams of caffeine, BCAAs, COQ10 and Bang Energy's patented Super Creatine formula, which is stable in water. The sugar-free, zero-calorie and zero-carb beverages are free of artificial colors and are available in two flavors: Lemon Drop Sweet Tea and Georgia Peach Sweet Tea.