Banana Wave Mango

As dairy-free milks grow ever more popular, Banana Wave has further revamped the category with a tasty fruit-based oat milk that delivers wellness benefits such as essential vitamins A, B12, C, D and E; fiber; potassium; and protein. Featuring a base of whole, ripe bananas, the vegan-friendly alternative-milk beverage is fat- and gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and 100% natural. Each of the product line’s four varieties -- Original, Chocolate, Strawberry and the recently launched Mango -- is made with whole fruits and boasts a naturally sweet, creamy consistency enabling it to be enjoyed on its own as well as in smoothies, coffee, oatmeal, banana bread and other food recipes. Additionally, Banana Wave has no artificial sweeteners, flavors or coloring, and, according to the company, is the only mainstream dairy-free milk that’s completely free of fat and cholesterol. Banana Wave is available in 32-ounce and 8-ounce cartons retailing for a suggested $3.99 and $1.49 each, respectively.