bakerly Peanut Butter and Grape Filled Crêpes To-Go

French-inspired baked goods brand bakerly is expanding its line of signature crêpes and convenient snacks with Peanut Butter and Grape Filled Crêpes To-Go. Melding two cultures, the crêpes are made from real, simple ingredients, with no artificial colors or high-fructose corn syrup, using original French recipes and filled with the beloved American combination of creamy peanut butter and sweet grape filling. Each crêpe also comes individually wrapped and requires no prep time, making the item ideal for busy schedules and on-the-go snacking. A six-count package of 1.13-ounce crêpes retails for a suggested $3.98. The Crêpes To-Go line also includes chocolate hazelnut and strawberry-filled options.