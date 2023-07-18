Bachan’s Miso Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Japanese-American barbecue sauce company Bachan’s has introduced Miso Japanese Barbecue Sauce to coincide with the brand’s fourth anniversary. Featuring a blend of red and white miso – a classic Japanese ingredient that has been used for millennia – to provide the perfect balance of mellow umami savoriness and bold flavor, the sauce is designed to be used with fish and veggies, but also pairs well with chicken, pork, steak and more. Bachan’sMisoJapanese Barbecue Sauce is available in 17-ounce bottles with a suggested retail price of $12.99 online and $8.99 in-store. Bachan’s specializes in making small-batch, cold-filled sauces from simple, authentic, non-GMO and vegan ingredients, inspired by a family recipe.