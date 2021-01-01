To meet increasing consumer demand, Bel Brands USA's Babybel is introducing what it described as the first-ever functional dairy snack line in the category: Babybel Plus+ in two varieties, Probiotic and Vitamins. In response to the 14% sales growth of products with probiotic or prebiotic claims versus the prior year, Babybel Plus+ Probiotic contains billions of live and active cultures of the LGG probiotics strain, with evidence to suggest immune health benefits when eaten as a part of balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Babybel Plus+Vitamins, meanwhile, provides a good source of vitamins A and B 12 , which are known to support eye health and metabolism, respectively. Like all Babybel products, Babybel Plus+ contains no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. A 6-count package of snacks of either variety, wrapped in the brand’s signature red wax, retails for a suggested $4.49.