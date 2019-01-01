Conceived as a perfectly portioned, on-the-go offering, Ayo Almondmilk Yogurt features 20 sustainably harvested heart-healthy, organic almonds, sourced from the Billings family farm in California’s San Joaquin Valley, in every single-serve cup. The Non-GMO Certified, vegan, 100% dairy- and soy-free line is suitable for most diets, with plant-based proteins and probiotics to support gut health in every 150-calorie serving. The low-sugar, clean-ingredient product, which can be enjoyed any time of day, comes in four flavors: Strawberry, Vanilla, Blueberry and Peach. A 5.3-fluid-ounce cup of any variety retails for a suggested $2.99.