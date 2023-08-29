Ideal for seafood-rich and veggie-centric dishes, Aux Délices des Bois Lemon Herb Garlic Butter offers all-in-one flavor to a variety of foods. The gourmet product joins M.A.D. Foods’ award-winning line of Eurostyle compound butters that already includes Black and White Truffle, Red Wine Shallot, and Roasted Garlic. The blended butters are all handcrafted in New York state with 82%-plus butterfat content, and contain no whey protein, colors, unnecessary salt or preservatives. A 3-ounce cup of Aux Délices des Bois Lemon Herb Garlic Butter retails for a suggested $6.99.