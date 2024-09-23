Authentic Asia Frozen Meals

Authentic Asia, a brand of Bellisio Foods, has launched a line of single-serve frozen meals highlighting regional flavors of the continent, restaurant-quality ingredients and at-home convenience. Offering a takeout-style experience, the line comes in a unique two-tray single-serve package allowing rice and noodles to cook separately from the protein, sauce and vegetables, ensuring that each meal maintains its authentic taste and texture after just minutes in the microwave. Authentic Asia’s latest meals are made from seven recipes based on the cuisines of Thailand, China and Korea: Thai Style Coconut Curry Chicken (inspired by Khoa Soi), consisting of white meat chicken, Thai-inspired noodles and a Northern Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce; Thai Basil Stir Fried Beef (inspired by Pad Kaprao), consisting of seasoned beef crumbles, jasmine rice, green beans, roasted red peppers, chilis and a bold Thai basil sauce; Drunken Noodles (inspired by Pad Kee Mao), consisting of Thai-inspired rice noodles, vegetables and a spicy Thai chili sauce; Sichuan-Inspired Chicken (inspired by Gong Bao Ji Ding), consisting of white meat chicken, rice, green beans, carrots, onions and a spicy Sichuan sauce; Orange Chicken (inspired by Chen Pi Ji), consisting of breaded white meat chicken chunks, fried rice, mixed vegetables and a tangy orange sauce; Korean Inspired Beef Noodles (inspired by Jajangmyeon), consisting of Korean-style noodles, seasoned beef patty crumbles, onions, cabbage and a sweet and savory bean sauce; and Kimchi Fried Rice (inspired by Bokkeum-Bap), consisting of rice, kimchi, stir-fried vegetables and a Korean-style gochujang sauce. Developed in collaboration with chefs across the globe, Authentic Asia recipes feature high-quality, traditional ingredients, with sauces sourced directly from Asia. The suggested retail price range is $3.98-$4.49 per 10-ounce box of any of the meals. Bellisio Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF).