01/23/2023

Aussie Select Presliced Specialty Meats

In response to growing consumer demand for premium products, World Select Cuts LLC has expanded its Aussie Select line of handcrafted deli products made with free-range, pasture-raised Australian lamb. The brand now offers a presliced pack in three ready-to-eat varieties: Agave Rosemary Lamb Ham, 100% pure agave syrup and fragrant fresh rosemary with subtle notes of nutmeg, fennel and garlic; Lamb Pastrami, seasoned with traditional deli flavors like coarse ground black pepper, coriander and brown sugar, and then smoked with hickory and mesquite; and Tikka Masala Lamb Ham, featuring the warm toasted flavors of classic Indian Masala spices – cumin, cardamom, coriander, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg – in a robust rub. Each product in the first-to-market lamb line is fully cooked, free of artificial flavors or colors, and Halal-certified. A 4-ounce pack of any variety retails for a suggested price range of $14.99-$15.99. Aussie Select also still offers whole roasts that can be sliced by the deli or sold as a whole roast to take home for Sunday dinners and special occasions, as well as foodservice options.

 

