Artisanal quality Tiramisù by Balconi

Balconi’s delicious Tiramisù cake has a true artisanal quality: it consists of sponge cake filled with coffee liqueur, velvety mascarpone cream and decorated with powdered cocoa. Michele Balconi, back in 1953, believed that artisanal premium-quality starts with wholesome ingredients and today, Balconi uses the same principles to produce its delicious products. Balconi’s cakes and snacks are enjoyed in over 80 countries around the world where, the quality of the made in Italy, is sought and enjoyed by sophisticated consumers because...

...Balconi Makes It Special.