Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes Starring Role at Lidl

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger got his start in bodybuilding and is adding a different kind of building to his resume through a new partnership with Lidl. The native Austrian has partnered up with the German grocer to serve as a brand ambassador for the retailer’s home improvement brand.

Schwarzenegger will promote the Parkside line of DYI tools, gardening equipment and accessories, which will be available starting in Lidl’s U.K. and European locations on Sept. 7. The 76-year-old celebrity kicked off the partnership with the first in a series of ads for the collection, with the tagline, “Parkside – You got this.”

In an ad clip, Schwarzenegger declared, “Everything I’ve ever built was because I had the power in the palm of my hands – just like you.” He then goes on to riff on some of his iconic roles, with tools as props.

Lidl stores in the United States carry Parkside products, including an inflatable air wedge for $7.99, wooden mallet for $3.99, drilling hammer for $3.99 and precision screwdriver set for $4.99, among other offerings.

The news about the action star’s latest spokesperson gig has gone viral, shared on YouTube, entertainment sites and social media pages around the world in recent days.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Lidl recently made headlines in the Atlanta market for its donation of up to $3 million to local high schools. Running from Sept. 13 through Nov. 8, the retailer’s "Groceries That Give Back" campaign will allow community members to earn money for their school by shopping at any Lidl store in the Atlanta area. More than 60 schools are taking part in the campaign, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. The grocer runs about 170 stores in the United States. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.