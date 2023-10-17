Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Grains Almighty

Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat breads, all brands of Bimbo Bakeries USA, have expanded their Grains Almighty line nationwide. The functionally focused bread is available in two varieties: Gut Balance, featuring whole grains, including barley; prebiotic fiber; flax; honey; and sunflower seeds to support digestive health, with 29 grams of whole grains and 7 grams of fiber per two-slice serving, and Plant Protein, delivering sprouted whole grains, chickpea flour and pea protein, with 9 grams of protein, 19 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of fiber per two-slice serving. Both varieties contain no artificial preservatives, colors and flavors, as well as no high-fructose corn syrup. A 20-ounce loaf of either Gut Balance or Plant Protein retails for a suggested $5.79.