Ark Foods Clean Label Salads

Ark Foods debuted its Clean Label Salads line at the recent Produce Marketing Association’s FreshSummit virtual trade show. Made entirely from recognizable ingredients, Clean Label Salads joins Ark’s portfolio of heat-and-eat Veggie Bowls, and serves as an easier, better-for-you affordable lunch option amid a rise in home cooking and eating because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Clean Label Salads line offers updated versions of classic salads, with vegetables rarely seen in ready-to-eat salads, including watermelon radish and golden beets. Ranging from 330 to 410 calories, and delivering between 13 and 18 grams of protein, the line’s SKUs are Crunchy Kale Ranch, consisting of plant-based ranch dressing, chickpea croutons, pepitas, brussels sprouts and sun-dried tomatoes; Bright Pesto Greens, offering vegan pesto dressing, chickpea croutons, cashews, sun-dried tomatoes and golden beets; Cashew Kale Caesar, featuring plant-based Caesar dressing, chickpea croutons, red cabbage and watermelon radish; and Ginger Sesame Greens; made with ginger sesame dressing, pepitas, cashews, red carrots and red cabbage. Clean Label Salads will be available starting in early 2021, at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 6.5- to 7-ounce salad.