Ark Foods Chopped Salad Kits

Modern-day farming company Ark Foods has recently introduced Chopped Salad Kits that aim to reimagine staples in the bagged salad category. All non-GMO Project Verified, the refreshing salads come in four unique varieties, each one made with clean plant-based ingredients: Sweet Kale Lemon Poppyseed, Caesar-ish Kale Salad, Crunchy Sesame Ramen Salad and Southern BBQ Ranch. Every kit also features pre-washed greens that are ready to eat. A 10- or 10.5-ounce salad of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99