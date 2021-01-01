AriZona Fruit Snacks

AriZona Beverages has augmented its fan-favorite fruit snack lineup with Arnold Palmer and Green Tea, varieties that incorporate two of the brand’s most iconic beverage flavors. Named for the famed golfer, Arnold Palmer consists of half iced tea and half lemonade, while Green Tea is the United States’ best-selling offering of that variety. AriZona’s fruit snack line also includes Mixed Fruit; the company additionally sells two kinds of Chips ’n’ Dip trays. The fruit snacks retail for a suggested $1.99 per 5-ounce bag.