The latest offering from AriZona Beverages is Santa Fé, a line of sparkling waters made with real fruit, among them, according to the company, the first and only sparkling Arnold Palmer (ice tea and lemonade). Featuring fewer than 20 calories per can, the low-carb, gluten-free line comes in four other crowd-pleasing varieties: Lemon, Pink Grapefruit, Raspberry Lime and Orange Mango. “AriZona Beverages always strives to deliver the most on-trend beverages to our consumers,” noted Wesley Vultaggio, CCO of AriZona Beverages. “Santa Fé is designed to delight those looking for healthier options, and is sure to deliver on taste.” The item is available in 16-ounce cans at a suggested retail price range of $1.99 to $2.49 each.