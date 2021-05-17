Arctic® Apples

Finally, apple slices that taste like a fresh apple! From our orchards to you, Arctic® Apple fresh apple slices are perfect for your value-added and backroom programs. They have a home-sliced taste and a 28 day shelf life for less shrink and less food waste. Available in 5 oz. and 10 oz. Grab 'N Go bags, and 40 oz. foodservice packs. Arctic® Golden are sweet and crunchy and Arctic® Granny are tart and crisp. We grow, pack and ship our apple slices direct to you. Ask us for your sample today! [email protected].