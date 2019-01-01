Arctic Buzz alcohol-infused ice cream has the potential to establish an entirely new category in the industry. Using a revolutionary manufacturing process to add a full shot of liquor to every serving size of its handcrafted, silky-smooth ice cream, the brand provides the first adult dessert with a clearly detectable balance of sweet, creamy ice cream and unique alcohol flavors. The product line comes in seven flavors – Chocolate, Vanilla, Raspberry, Cookies & Cream, Birthday Cake, Key Lime Pie, and Coconut – all vodka-infused with an ABV of 6 percent to 9 percent, as well as such seasonal varieties as Pumpkin Pie, North Pole Nog and Candy Cane Lane. Arctic Buzz is planning to introduce three additional flavors, using different liquors, later this summer: Lemon Tequila, Rum Raisin and Bourbon Pecan. The suggested retail prices are $5 for a 100-milliliter carton and an $8-$10 range for a 200-milliliter carton.