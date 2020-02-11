Antimicrobial Reusable Bags Hit Market

Reusable shopping bags just got a little safer, thanks to a new kind of bag that features antimicrobial technology, introduced by Syfel Inc.

Syfel, a Canadian company based in Quebec, claims to be the first and only North American supplier of reusable shopping bags that have an integrated antimicrobial technology, which it said inhibits the growth of bacteria, molds and fungi by 99.99%. The technology is embedded in the bags and boxes during manufacturing and can be used on any fabric, the company noted, adding that its boxes are foldable and "easy to clean."

According to Syfel, the additive that it's using has been tested to ISO standards and is recognized as FDA-compliant. Additionally, the additive isn't visible and can't be smelled or tasted, ensuring that it doesn't affect foods, the company said. Syfel promises that this protection lasts throughout the lifetime of the bag.

The non-leaching bags and boxes can also be safely recycled, according to Syfel.