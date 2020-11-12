Annual Very Merry Meijer Event Surprises Even More Customers

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is altering this year’s holiday celebrations, Meijer continued its Very Merry Meijer tradition of surprising a customer in each of its supercenters and stores across the Midwest with a $1,000 shopping spree. During these difficult times, the retailer also decided to expand its tradition to surprise 1,300 additional customers with $100 gift cards this year.

The retailer's 256 supercenters and stores were filled with shocked gasps and many celebratory elbow bumps on Dec. 5 as customers received their Very Merry Meijer surprises.

"This is the largest Very Merry Meijer event we've ever had," said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. "The communities we serve have faced a very challenging year, so we wanted to do something extra special to help bring joy to our customers this holiday season."

A recent Meijer customer survey found that this holiday season, nearly 60% of customers indicated that they will spend the same on food, even with smaller gatherings, and on gifts, but will splurge on those closest to them.

In total, the seven Very Merry Meijer events held since 2014 have given 3,000 customers toys, clothes, electronics, groceries and small appliances.

"It's like a family tradition," noted Leah Brown, Meijer store director in Greenville, Michigan. "We all look forward to getting to surprise a customer in our store each year as part of the Very Merry Meijer event, and this year was even more special because each store got to choose five additional people to receive $100 surprises in addition to the customer who gets the $1,000 shopping spree."

And it wasn't just the customers who were excited: Each store also surprised two Meijer team members with a $100 Meijer gift card to thank them for their efforts.

"We recognize that many holiday traditions may look different this year, which is why we believe it was more important than ever to uphold our Very Merry Meijer tradition," said Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. "Each year, we look forward to spreading holiday cheer and showing our customers and team members our appreciation through this event, and 2020 was no exception."

The season of giving for the retailer didn’t did start with Very Merry Meijer. On Thanksgiving Day, the retailer launched a holiday meal program to show appreciation for its team members, as well as to support local restaurants. Until Christmas, every Meijer store and distribution center is providing four holiday meals — each catered by a different restaurant from its community — to thank its associates for their dedication and hard work.

With nearly 300 Meijer facilities hosting multiple holiday appreciation meals for their team members in the coming weeks, the retailer plans to make a significant impact on local restaurants struggling due to COVID-19. The company estimates that local businesses will cater more than 1,000 holiday meal events in its facilities by the end of the year, serving more than 250,000 individual meals to its team members.

Additionally, Meijer will hold a second double-match day for its Simply Give donation cards purchased on Dec. 12 to support local food pantries. On the National Day of Giving (Dec. 1), Meijer tripled Simply Give donations.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.