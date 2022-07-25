Ancient Harvest Ancient Grain Power Blend

Known as the original quinoa brand in the United States, Ancient Harvest has now added a blend of ancient grains to its broad portfolio of side dish and pasta items. Power Blend, the company’s ninth quinoa-based product, joins its Original, Inca Red and Harmony blends. This latest blend features six all-organic grains – quinoa, amaranth, teff, chia, buckwheat and millet – and offers 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving. A 14.4-ounce package of Ancient Harvest Power Blend retails for a suggested $7.99.