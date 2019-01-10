Amazon’s New Grocery Chain to Open by Year’s End?

Press enter to search
10/01/2019
Amazon fulfillment center
Amazon is reportedly planning to open a new chain of grocery stores, starting with several areas in Los Angeles

Amazon has reportedly  signed more than a dozen leases on store locations in the Los Angeles area, a likely signal that it intends to open a new chain of grocery stores.

The plan, announced last spring, will apparently be ready for launch by the end of this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Initial locations are expected in the densely populated areas of Woodland Hills and Studio City, as well as Irvine in Orange County, according to WSJ. Other locations are expected to open in Chicago and Philadelphia.

Speculation began earlier this year that Amazon would launch a new brick-and-mortar venture separate from its Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market chain as well as its 16 cashierless Amazon Go store locations.

Under its Whole Food Market banner, Seattle-based Amazon is 10th on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States.

