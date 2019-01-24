Amazon Pilots Autonomous Delivery Vehicles in Seattle Area

Amazon is piloting delivery in the Seattle metropolitan area via fully electric vehicles, each the size of a small cooler.

Amazon Scout vehicles are now delivering packages at a walking pace to customers in a neighborhood of Snohomish County, Wash. The neighborhood has kicked off the pilot with six vehicles, which can make deliveries Monday through Friday during daytime.

In the neighborhood, deliveries will be fulfilled by either a robot or a human worker. While Scout was developed by Seattle-based Amazon to ensure that it can safely and efficiently navigate around pets, pedestrians and anything else in its path, it will initially be followed by human workers to ensure that the vehicles can truly perform their tasks unassisted.

To receive delivery via Amazon Scout, customers place their orders as they normally would, on the Amazon mobile app or through Amazon.com, and choose the same delivery options they would usually select.