Amazon Makes Shopping for Big Brands Even Easier

Soon, running to the grocery store for infant formula or dishwasher detergent may be a thing of the past — if Amazon has any say in it.

The ecommerce giant has partnered with CPG company RB (Reckitt Benckiser) to allow Amazon shoppers to automatically reorder these kinds of products before they run out of them.

RB manufactures brands such as Enfamil infant formula, Finish dishwasher tablets, Move Free joint health supplements and Air Wick Essential Mist diffuser refills.

"At RB, innovation is at the center of everything we do, so it's especially exciting for us to be teaming up with Amazon to provide consumers with healthier lives and happier homes—on demand," said Lynn Kenney, head of communications for RB North America. "Understanding people's needs keeps us at the cutting edge of consumer health, and this collaboration between RB and Amazon is an example of how we're always embracing the fusion of technology and creativity to make a difference in people's lives."

Some of the products that will be available for Amazon Dash auto-replenishment include:

Enfamil Infant Formula: Many parents can relate to the predicament of running out of infant formula at least once during the feeding phase of their baby. When the formula gets low, a smart reorder is automatically placed from amazon.com through Dash Replenishment, to ensure the next container of formula hits consumers' doorsteps before it's too late.

Finish Dishwasher Tablets: Finish with Connected Auto-Replenishment Packaging will regularly measure the amount of tablets contained inside. When detergent tablets are running low, Dash Replenishment will automatically reorder more, before consumers run out.

SmartCap for Vitamins, Supplements and Medicine Bottles: People often forget to take their vitamins, supplements, or medicine as recommended or forget to get a refill on time. The RB solution is a new SmartCap, which identifies the opening and closing of the bottle and counts the pills in the bottle to monitor adherence. The SmartCap even reminds consumers to take their pills, such as Move Free, through a flashing of the bottle cap. When levels get low, a smart reorder is automatically placed via Dash replenishment, to make sure refills are shipped in time for the next dose.

"Dash Replenishment is about making customers lives easier by eliminating those moments when you unexpectedly run out of an everyday essential," said David Jackson, GM, Amazon Dash Replenishment. "With new features like low supply notifications from Alexa and smart reorders through Dash Replenishment, we're able to offer customers even more convenient options to stay stocked on their favorite RB products."