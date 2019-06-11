Amazon to Open Robotics Innovation Hub in Massachusetts

Amazon has announced plans to build an Amazon Robotics innovation hub in Westborough, Mass., which is set to open in 2021. The 350,000-square-foot facility will include corporate offices, research and development labs, and manufacturing space.

This $40 million investment is in addition to Amazon Robotics' current site in North Reading, Mass., and will bring an additional 200 tech and advanced manufacturing jobs to the state. So far, Amazon has created more than 4,000 full-time jobs in Massachusetts.

“We’re excited to grow our teams in Massachusetts and take advantage of the talent and regional connectivity that MetroWest offers,” said Tye Brady, Amazon Robotics’ chief technologist. “This will be a world-class facility, where our teams can design, build, program and ship our robots, all under the same roof. This expansion will allow us to continue to innovate quickly and improve delivery speed for customers around the world.”

Amazon Robotics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, was founded in 2003 to meet consumer demands in ecommerce and create a better approach to order fulfillment solutions.

Under its Whole Food Market banner, Seattle-based Amazon is 10th on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States.