Amazon Fresh Launches Plant-Based Product Line

From protein-packed meat alternatives to dairy-free milk options, Amazon has expanded its Fresh food brand to offer a new Fresh Plant-Based product line that’s now available online and in-store at Amazon Fresh.

According to the company, the Fresh Plant-Based line offers customers a variety of affordable favorites free from animal products but still full of flavor.

Budget-friendly alternatives to meat products have become a necessity for many shoppers as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food at home experienced another increase last month. Specifically, the CPI for meats edged 1.2% higher on already pricey items.

Besides filling shoppers’ need for more affordable options, consumers are also turning to plant-based foods for heathier alternatives to animal-based products. As a result, Bloomberg Intelligence recently reported that the plant-based food market could make up as much as 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030, with a value of more than $162 billion, up from $29.4 billion in 2020. A recent report from the firm, “Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth,” also pointed out that meat and dairy alternatives could even obtain 5% and 10% of their respective global market shares in the next decade.

Amazon Fresh is taking notice of this increased interest in animal-free protein with its new Fresh Plant-Based line. It currently offers a selection of 15 healthy plant-based products, including patties that have 21 grams of protein per serving; Italian meatballs that have 17 grams of protein per serving; Chick’n Nuggets that have 12 grams of protein per serving; and almond milks that have 50% more calcium than dairy milk. To guarantee quality, Amazon said that every product is rigorously taste-tested to exceed customers’ expectations.

Amazon intends to continue to expand the Fresh Plant-Based product line this year to bring customers more healthy, affordable plant-based products.

To celebrate the launch of the new offerings, all Fresh Plant-Based meat alternatives will be 20% off for Amazon Fresh customers throughout the month of March in stores and online.

Amazon Fresh is rapidly growing its brick-and-mortar grocery stores, with its latest opening located in Naperville, Ill. This large western suburb of Chicago is the second store in the region. However, the new 35,000-square-foot store at 1351 East Ogden Avenue is the only site in the area to offer Just Walk Out cashier-less technology.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 26 on PG’s list.