Amazon Adds Convenient New Payment Option

Amazon is linking up with Venmo to make the payment option available on Amazon.com and through the e-retailer’s mobile app. Venmo will begin rolling out to select Amazon customers immediately, with availability expanding to all U.S. customers by Black Friday.

Customers can add their Venmo account as a payment method within their Amazon account, then simply select it as their payment option during checkout. The transactions are protected by Amazon’s back-end technology and the company’s A-to-z Guarantee, while Venmo Purchase Protection also applies to eligible purchases.

“We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure — and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season. Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer,” said Max Bardon, VP of Amazon Worldwide Payments. “We’re excited to continue to offer customers even more options when it comes to how and when they want to pay for their order.”

“We know that the Venmo community of nearly 90 million users value the safety, security, ease, and familiarity that paying with Venmo helps to bring to the checkout experience,” said Doug Bland, SVP and general manager, head of consumer at San Jose, Calif.-based PayPal, which owns Venmo. “The ability to pay with Venmo on Amazon continues our ongoing commitment to offer the community more ways to spend, send, receive, and manage their money with Venmo.”

Amazon is further gearing up for the holiday season by hiring for 150,000 open positions throughout its packing, picking, sorting and shipping operations. Full-time, seasonal and part-time roles are available, with the retailer offering sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 in select locations.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.