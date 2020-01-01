Amara Organic Smoothie Melts

A food technology company known for its proprietary technology in the pouched baby food category, Amara has now expanded into toddler snacks. According to the company, its Organic Smoothie Melts are the only no-sugar-added melt-in-the-mouth snacks for babies and toddlers. The product line offers the nourishing essentials of fruits and vegetables without using any added sugar or unnecessary ingredients in three plant- and yogurt-based varieties: Beets n‘ Berries, Carrot Raspberry, and Mango Carrots, all of which are shaped to encourage skills such as grasping and chewing. Ready to eat and shelf-stable for up to two years, Organic Smoothie Melts are recommended for young eaters from 8 months to 4 years of age. A 1-ounce resealable bag of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.