Alive Kombucha

GT’s Living Foods, maker of Organic & Raw Kombucha and the No. 1-selling brand in the United States, has launched Alive, a line of adaptogenic teas inspired by Ayurvedic medicine. An infusion consisting of the adaptogenic mushroom varieties reishi, chaga and turkey tail is combined with select varieties of invigorating teas and a touch of raw apple cider vinegar, creating a light, refreshing beverage that, according to the company, helps support the body’s ability to fight stress and balance its natural energy. Available in six crisp, revitalizing flavors – Black Lemon, Cascara Spice, Matcha Vanilla, Guayusa Turmeric, Mate Mint and Pu-Erh Root – the line retails for a suggested $3.99 per 16-fluid-ounce bottle.