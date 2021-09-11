Aldi Touts Low-Price Thanksgiving Meal Deal

While Thanksgiving food prices rise around the country, Aldi is offering the complete holiday meal for an ultra-low price. Both in-store and online, shoppers can buy a Butterball turkey, multiple sides and a classic pumpkin pie for just $30.

"Soon we’ll be reconnecting with family and friends around the Thanksgiving table,” said Dave Rinaldo, co-president of Aldi U.S. “I’m incredibly proud that for less than $30, Aldi shoppers can prepare a delicious Thanksgiving meal, including the turkey, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie and more. With that kind of savings, you may have room for an extra chair or two around the table this year."

Given supply chain and inflation challenges, prices for basic Thanksgiving items are expected to be significantly higher than usual this year, with several item categories seeing elevated shortages, including liquid gravy, whipped toppings and pies.

According to an Aldi-commissioned survey of 2,200 Americans via Morning Consult, nearly 90% of hosts expect to spend $50 or more for a Thanksgiving meal for up to 10 guests. At Aldi, shoppers can expect to spend at least 40% less.

In addition to customer savings, Aldi is giving back to its own staff. For the second year in a row, Aldi is thanking its workers by giving every employee two $30 gift cards to cover the cost of two Thanksgiving meals.

“The culture of kindness that exists among the Aldi community is nothing short of remarkable,” said Rinaldo. “From gifting a bouquet of flowers to a stranger, to paying for another shopper’s groceries, our fans are always helping each other out. We’re proud to carry that tradition forward this Thanksgiving and pay-it-forward in our communities.”

With more than 2,100 stores across 37 states, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.