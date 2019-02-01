Alcohol Law Changes in CO, TN

The new year has brought changes to long-standing liquor laws in Colorado and Tennessee, according to published reports. In the Centennial State, a Prohibition-era restriction that prevented many supermarkets and convenience stores from selling full-strength beer was lifted, enabling customers at those establishments to purchase it along with food and other groceries.

Signed into law last June, Senate Bill 18-243 affects about 1,600 grocery and convenience stores in Colorado, according to The Denver Post. Among other liquor law changes in the state, grocery and convenience stores can start delivering beer, as liquor stores already do, and a limited number of additional grocery stores can now sell liquor and wine.

Meanwhile, in the Volunteer State, grocery stores can officially sell wine on Sundays and some federal holidays, according to ABC affiliate News Channel 9. In April, Gov. Bill Haslam signed a bill into law permitting the selling of spirits seven days a week, which went into effect immediately at liquor stores, although food retailers had to wait until 2019. The new law aligns wine sales hours with those of beer in Tennessee.