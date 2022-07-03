Founded by “an all-star team of Pepper Alchemists,” Alchemy Peppers has launched a line of Hopp Sauces containing all-natural fruits and vegetables infused with real hops to create gourmet sauces that harness the power of the pepper. Alchemy Peppers Hopp sauces are among the first IPA-forward hot sauces created for and by beer lovers. All of the sauces are small-batch produced and boast unique, full-bodied profiles meant to evoke a distinctive culinary experience. According to the company, the infusion of hops creates a more flavorful sauce with such complex notes as fruit, pine, herbs and citrus. Additionally, the sauces don’t use a vinegar base, and therefore deliver a fresher pepper taste. All Alchemy Peppers Hopp Sauces range from 3,000 to 45,000 Scoville Heat Units. The varieties are Fresno Peppers + Simcoe Hops, combining Fresno and red bell peppers, strawberry purée, earthy Simcoe hops, and a touch of garlic; Jalapeño Peppers + Citra Hops, blending zesty jalapeño peppers, juicy Citra hops and a dash of lime for the line’s most temperate sauce; and Scotch Bonnet + Mosaic Hops, bringing the most heat of the bunch with yellow bell peppers, fiery Scotch Bonnet peppers, fruity Mosaic hops and a slice of pineapple. Each plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, non-dairy and non-GMO variety contains zero calories and zero grams of sugar. A 5-ounce glass bottle of any of the sauces retails for $12.95.