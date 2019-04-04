Albertsons Performance Media Sees Strong Results

A year after its rollout, Albertsons Performance Media (APM) powered by Quotient is delivering to CPG companies as high as two times more return on their ad spend versus industry benchmarks set by Nielsen.

“Albertsons Performance Media has quickly grown into a powerful way for brands to connect with their loyal shoppers on major campaigns that drive significant sales,” noted Karen Sales, VP of National and Shopper Marketing at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons. “APM has executed 300 campaigns on behalf of 150 CPG companies. We’ve been able to target the right shoppers at the right time and in the right digital places. It has exceeded our expectations.”

Among the companies that have reported solid results are Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo, for whose The Pepsi Generations Summer Music Campaign APM connected locally relevant Pepsi music assets with Albertsons shoppers across its 13 divisions and 20 banners, and Minneapolis-based General Mills, whose Oui Petites product line benefited from the premium hand-selected influencer network, relevant content and strategic targeted paid media plan provided by Ahology, an influencer marketing firm acquired by Quotient, Albertsons’ exclusive digital media platform partner. Mountain View, Calif.-based Quotient targets millions of shoppers via social media, the grocer’s digital properties and major third-party publishers.

The company is helping Albertsons implement sponsored search and product ad placements so brands can make sure their products appear high up on the digital shelf when people are searching Albertsons banner store sites.

“The past year has been a tremendous success for Quotient and Albertsons Cos. as we continued innovating CPG marketing by connecting shoppers to the most relevant media and offers,” said Quotient COO Chad Summe. “2019 looks to be an exciting year for CPGs wanting to grow their brands through Albertsons Performance Media.”

Albertsons operates stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as New York-based meal-kit company Plated. The retailer is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.