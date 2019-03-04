Albertsons Debuts Private Label Compostable, Bamboo Products

Just in time for Earth Month in April, Albertsons Cos.’ Own Brands division launched 17 compostable and earth-friendly products as part of the Open Nature line.

“The driving belief behind our Open Nature brand is that people want high-quality, minimally processed products that are carefully crafted using thoughtfully chosen materials you can trust,” noted Geoff White, president of Own Brands. “That’s why our customers will love these new Open Nature items. They know that a product’s lasting effects extend beyond its performance and value. They care deeply about its impact on the environment.”

The new environmentally friendly items are tree-free, BPA-free, plastic-free and made from plant-based materials. For example, an “eco picnic” family of BPA-free plates, bowls, cutlery, straws, cold cups and hot cups has been certified compostable by the New York-based Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

As White observed, the picnic products “allow people to enjoy nature without having a negative impact on it."

Among the other compostable additions to the Open Nature brand are garbage bags, lawn and leaf bags, and food scrap bags, with similar products set to roll out in the next few months.

Open Nature is also launching Bamboo Facial Tissue, Bamboo Washable Rayon Towels and Bamboo Bath Tissue. Bamboo, a type of grass, is easily renewable because it grows quickly and matures in only three years; takes up less land; uses less water than trees; and requires no pesticides to grow. Further, bamboo lowers soil erosion and greenhouse gases while capturing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than trees or cotton. The washable rayon towels can be rinsed and reused up to 100 times, while the bath and facial tissue are fragrance free.

In addition to Open Nature’s compostable offerings, Albertsons’ O Organics line has added compostable coffee pods made from renewable plant-based materials to its lineup of coffees. The brand also recently launched one of the first private label USDA-certified organic laundry detergents.

Open Nature also offers biodegradable cleaners and home care products, including all-purpose cleaner, bathroom cleaners, cleaning wipes, dish soaps, and granite cleaner, in containers made of post-consumer recycled materials

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as New York-based meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.