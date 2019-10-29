Press enter to search
Albertsons Adds Personalization to Digital, Paper Receipts

By Abby Kleckler - 10/29/2019
Albertsons is adding to paper and digital receipts personalized offers and messages tailored to members of its loyalty program, Just for U

Albertsons Cos. has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based point-of-sale marketing technology company Ecrebo. The grocer can now add personalized offers and messages to the nearly 2 billion paper and digital receipts it issues annually by using Ecrebo’s OnPoint Total Receipt Marketing solution.

The marketing is specifically tailored to members of Albertsons' loyalty program, Just for U, at all of the grocer's 2,200 locations nationwide. 

“Our customers who are registered for Just for U love the program for its personalized deals and rewards,” said Vivek Kalpande, group VP, loyalty, digital marketing and analytics at Albertsons Cos. “Our partnership with Ecrebo allows us to give the same personalized experience to all our customers. Ecrebo’s OnPoint solution allows us to turn receipts into an effective one-to-one marketing channel.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as New York-based meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

