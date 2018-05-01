SPONSORED CONTENT
The Air Pear Destratification Fan
Solve comfort issues, increase productivity, save on HVAC energy costs and reduce your carbon footprint with an Air Pear fan system. Working in concert, each Air Pear delivers gentle efficient air circulation to balance overall air temperature from ceiling to floor and wall to wall. Available in various sizes to suit your building’s needs. EC motor option available across all sizes.
Available in several models, the Air Pear is suitable for use in buildings with ceilings from 8 to 100 ft. and is available in off-white, grey, or black.
Uses
- Destratify/thermally equalize buildings
- Equalize humidity
- Increase thermal comfort during the summer and winter
- Reduce ceiling temperature to extend life of lighting
- As a spot cooler in summer
- Performance
- Capable of temperature control within 0.5º to 1º C[1]
- Up to a 33.2% reduction in HVAC energy use
Features
- Energy-efficient operation (As low as 12W)
- Quick, easy installation in new construction or retrofits
- Patented multi-vane stator and Venturi nozzle maximizes throw
- Speed controls and BMS integration available
- Ratcheted handle allows installation at any angle
- Hangs from beam clamp/bridle ring, chain-link/carabiner, or similar
- 6 ft. steel leash and anchor point for safety
- Conforms to UL and ETL standards
- 5VA Flame Resistance Rated
- Made in the U.S.A.