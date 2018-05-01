The Air Pear Destratification Fan

Solve comfort issues, increase productivity, save on HVAC energy costs and reduce your carbon footprint with an Air Pear fan system. Working in concert, each Air Pear delivers gentle efficient air circulation to balance overall air temperature from ceiling to floor and wall to wall. Available in various sizes to suit your building’s needs. EC motor option available across all sizes.

Available in several models, the Air Pear is suitable for use in buildings with ceilings from 8 to 100 ft. and is available in off-white, grey, or black.

Uses

Destratify/thermally equalize buildings

Equalize humidity

Increase thermal comfort during the summer and winter

Reduce ceiling temperature to extend life of lighting

As a spot cooler in summer

Performance

Capable of temperature control within 0.5º to 1º C[1]

Up to a 33.2% reduction in HVAC energy use

Features